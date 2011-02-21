Chris Brown And Busta Rhymes Perform “Look At Me Now” [Photos/Video]



Chris Brown performed this weekend for Snoop Dogg and Adidas’ party at L.A.’s famed Standard hotel.

The R&B singer hit the stage Saturday along with Busta Rhymes to perform his new single “Look At Me Now” which shows off his rhyming skills with help from Busta and Lil Wayne.

While Wayne was absent for the performance, a number of other celebs were present including Chaka Khan, Cee-Lo, DMC and singer Miguel who hit the stage as well.

Check out pictures and video of Breezy and Busta’s performance below courtesy ofThe Source.

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »