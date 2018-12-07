XXXTentacion’s Posthumous Album ‘Skins’ Drops [Listen]

Months after his murder, XXXTentacion’s long awaited posthumous album, Skins, is finally here.

Earlier this week his estate released the track list to the highly anticipated project and revealed that Kanye West was the only featured guest on the 10 track album.

Unfortunately for hardcore X fans the cuts on the album are rather short with each one clocking in between one to two-and-a-half minutes. Ironic enough the Yeezy assisted “One Minute” is the album’s longest song coming in at three minutes.

Regardless to whom or what we’re sure XXXTentacion’s fan base will cherish every second of his last offering and will surely spend the rest of the weekend soaking in his last words.

Check out Skins below and let us know your thoughts on the album.