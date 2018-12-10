Ty Dolla $ign Indicted For Cocaine Possession, Facing 15 Years

Ty Dolla $ign better have a solid lawyer on the payroll. The R&B crooner has been indicted for felony cocaine possession in Atlanta, and is facing a 15-year sentence if convicted.

Reports TMZ:

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, the rapper has been slapped with 3 counts — felony possession of cocaine, felony possession of THC and misdemeanor possession of less than 1 ounce of weed.

Mind you, this went down in Fulton County, GA where drug laws are way stiffer than Cali. If convicted, he could get up to 15 years in prison.

TMZ broke the story … Ty Dolla was busted by cops in Atlanta who allegedly found drugs in his bag. His arrest was a pretty crazy scene — drug dogs were barking like crazy before cops slap the cuffs on Ty.

Expect a plea deal, community service and all types of rehab on the horizon.

Hey, that’s better than jail.

—

Photo: Fulton County PD