Samsung’s Forthcoming Collaboration With “Supreme” Sparks Confusion

Hypebeasts you can relax now, this isn’t the Samsung x Supreme announcement you thought it was. The Korean based tech company had fans of the NYC streetwear brand salivating when it announced it was working on a collaboration, but Supreme New York has nothing to do with it.

If you were currently considering camping out in front of a Samsung store scratch those plans.

During a recent conference in China where Samsung was announcing its new A8s smartphone, the company made the eye-opening announcement by bringing out two men who were supposed to be CEOs of Supreme NYC.

The brand quickly shot down it was working with the tech giant in its Instagram stories stating:

“Supreme is not working with Samsung, opening a flagship location in Beijing or participating in a Mercedes-Benz runway show. These claims are blatantly false and propagated by a counterfeit organization.”

To clear up all confusion, Engadget reports that Leo Lau, Samsung China’s digital marketing manager revealing the collaboration is with Supreme Italia, aka the “Fake Supreme” and not Supreme New York. In a post via his Weibo account which is now deleted he stated:

“The brand we are collaborating with is Supreme Italia, not Supreme US. Supreme US doesn’t have the authorization to sell and market in China. Whereas the Italian brand got the APAC (except Japan) product retail and marketing authorization.”

If you are still wondering how in the world there is a Supreme Italia—Supreme as a company didn’t register trademarks in certain parts of world, Italy being one of them. Knowing that you still excited regardless? Or are you gonna pass on the collaboration when it drops? We are still a bit intrigued to see the byproduct of this unlikely union.

Photo: Smith Collection/Gado / Getty