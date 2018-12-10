Investigation Into ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ Screening Threat Leads Police To Chicago

Last week, a NYC venue screening a documentary about R. Kelly‘s alleged sexual abuse was evacuated 20 minutes in, after someone threatened to shoot up the spot. Following some investigation, authorities say the threat came from someone with a Chi-Town area code, which begs the question: did Kelly set it up?

“Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … NYPD’s person of interest is a man with Chicago’s 773 area code. We’re told cops aren’t ready to release the man’s name yet, and it’s unclear if he has any direct connection to Kelly,” TMZ states.

“Surviving was screened Tuesday night at NeueHouse in NYC, but 20 minutes into it someone made a phone threat,” the site recalls. “The male caller said someone was in the audience with a gun and would open fire if the screening continued. The venue was immediately evacuated.”

R. Kelly’s ex-wife Andrea Kelly, who was in the building for the screening, went on record to say she thinks he’s in some way associated with the threats against NeueHouse. “I can’t speak to what he would or would not do because I don’t know what his mindset is right now,” she told Variety at the time. “But I would say that I don’t believe in happenstance, I don’t believe that anything is a coincidence. I do believe that in some shape, form or fashion it is connected to him. Now, whether he orchestrated it or not, that I cannot say. But I just do not believe in coincidences. Of all the theaters, of all the nights, of all the premiers, it happened with us.”

Surviving R. Kelly will premiere on Lifetime in January 2019.

Photo: Getty