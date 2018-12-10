B-B-Damn: Ronnie Devoe Owes The IRS $366K

Ronnie Devoe will be making all his New Edition and BBD appearances. We say this with confidence because the R&B crooner owes the IRS a cool $366,000.

Ronnie and his wife Shamari DeVoe confirmed Radar Online’s previous report about the couples sizeable tax bill.

Reports Radar Online:

The new Real Housewives of Atlanta. stars told The Dominick Nati Show www.DomenickNati.com that they were guilty of not paying their tax bill from 2013.

“There’s some truth to everything in life. We’ve all had some tax challenges at some point, or doctored up some documents to be able to get some type of tax return,” Ronnie, a member of New Edition, said on the radio show.

The newest Bravolebrities to not pay the tax man owe $355,786.38 [sic], according to a document obtained by Radar from the Federal Tax Lien Department of the Treasury – Internal Revenue Service Notice.

Rest assured that DeVoe added, “The IRS knows me, I know them. Payments are being made.”

It’s worth noting that if the DeVoe’s owe over $360K in taxes, that means they brought in a chunky amount of money.

Photo: Getty