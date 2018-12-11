No One Cares: Safaree Says He’s “Over” His Beef with Meek Mill

Safaree Samuels says he is over his beef with Meek Mill. We’re not sure Meek or anyone else really cares, but now you know.

Reports TMZ:

Our Raquel Harper chopped it up with Nicki Minaj’s ex about her other ex, Meek, whom Safaree accused of orchestrating the would-be jumping that went down during the BET Awards last summer … which Meek, of course, denied.

Welp, Safaree’s changed his tune since then … saying he’s seen just how much Meek’s been through and how much he’s grown as a person since walking out of prison. He even tells Raq they were recently in the same vicinity and things were copacetic.

Peep Safaree speak his peace in a clip below. Raq Rants airs on Tuesday on BET at 11 pm.

Photo: WENN