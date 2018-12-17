Mom Of Chicago Teen Kenneka Jenkins Sues Hotel For $50M

The mother of Kenneka Jenkins, a 19-year-old Chicago teen who was found dead inside a Crowne Plaza hotel freezer in 2017, is now seeking justice on behalf of her daughter to the tune of millions. Teresa Martin has filed a $50 million lawsuit against the hotel, who she says could have done more to prevent the tragedy.

Teresa Martin has filed suit on behalf of her late daughter’s estate against the Crowne Plaza Chicago-O’Hare Hotel for negligence, claiming there were several opportunities for the company and its staff to step in and help prevent Kenneka’s death last September … but failed to do so.

In the docs, obtained by TMZ, Teresa alleges that the hotel was made aware of Kenneka’s disappearance from a room where a party was being thrown shortly after she wandered off, and says she was assured by Crowne Plaza personnel that they’d check surveillance footage in an attempt to locate her right away. She says they completely screwed that up.

Teresa says the hotel staff either didn’t check the footage soon enough, or didn’t properly review it … because the 19-year-old could be seen clear as day stumbling into the kitchen in video later obtained and released by police who investigated her death.

She goes on to allege that Kenneka walked by several hotel staffers who didn’t help her, and that the freezer Kenneka walked into was easily accessible to the public. She also claims the freezer had a faded sticker on it that failed to instruct people on how to unlock the door.

Martin’s case may encounter difficulty as police concluded investigations into the matter without pressing charges or making arrests. The Crowne Plaza issued a statement in response to the lawsuit, putting the blame on the unnamed individuals who allegedly used a stolen credit card to book the room and host the party that Jenkins attended while also citing it will contest the suit.

