The OG King of R&B Bobby Brown Shades “Not Recognizable” Jacquees [Video]

Mr. Brown says he's not familiar with Jacquees, to put it kindly.

Bobby Brown

It was only a matter of time. The OG King of R&B, Bobby Brown, has weighed in on Jacquees claim to the crown, and the slander was scorching.

“They want the title they gotta battle me,” Bobby Brown told TMZ after laughing at the debate. “You want the title, battle me.”

Fair enough.

The “My Prerogative” singer added, “I didn’t really wanna talk about it but I been seeing it on Instagram and social media. To me, you want the title, battle me, live on stage.”

Brown mentioned Chris Brown and Usher as current singer’s worthy of the title now that he’s getting up in age. He even said if he had to relinquish it, it would go  He also mentioned R. Kelly, but whatever.

Also, Brown called Jacquees “not recognizable” and doesn’t even know his music. Bruh.

Watch the quick interview below.

