David Harbour Shines As ‘Hellboy’ In First Official Trailer

For years fans of Guillermo Del Toro’s Hellboy films had been clamoring for a final installment to what many thought should’ve ended as a trilogy. But instead of seeing Ron Pearlman don the Right Hand of Doom for a third and last time, we got a reboot to the entire franchise starring Stranger Things David Harbour and that might not be a bad thing.

Yesterday we got out first look at director Neil Marshall’s vision of the story about a half-demon child turned supernatural special forces agent and truth be told it doesn’t look half bad. Taking on all kinds of monsters while partaking in some dry humor, Hellboy seems like it will be a hit amongst loyal comic book fans who’ve been following the character since the early 90’s.

Check out the trailer for Hellboy, in theaters April 12, below and let us know if you’ll be checking this out or staying home in protest of Lionsgate deading Del Toro’s would’ve been trilogy.