Is Lupe Fiasco Working With Jay-Z Again? [Video]

In a recent interview with Ms. River City, Lupe Fiasco broke down the songs for his upcoming album Lasers, what he thought about his Fiasco Friday tribute, and how he has changed musically over the past couple of albums.

One other topic that was brought up was working with Jay-Z, who Lupe worked with on his freshman album “Food and Liquor” in the track “Pressure.”

“Maybe, not on this record because it’s done. Jay is the big homie, so you never know about the future!”

Although it may not be clear on when this collaboration will happen, it is certain that Lasers will be dropping March 8th.

Peep the interview below to get a full feel of Lasers and why the three year wait will be worth while.