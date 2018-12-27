Peep The Trailer For Netflix’s ‘Black Mirror’ Movie ‘Bandersnatch’

That last season of the critically acclaimed Netflix series Black Mirror was a bit lackluster to say the least but as ‘eh’ as fans were left feeling once that season wrapped that doesn’t mean there isn’t a chance for redemption [Editor’s Note: “Nah son, that “Black Museum” episode was crack, though.”—aqua].

Looking to get the franchise back on track, Netflix is set to drop a Black Mirror original flick tomorrow (Dec. 28) dubbed Bandersnatch which is set in the 80’s and features a computer programmer tasked with turning a piece of classic literature into an 8-bit video game. Simple enough, right? But what if the author of that book was more nefarious than thought of and said programmer delves into the mouth of madness just trying to adapt the book into a game? Looks like we’re about to find out.

Check out the trailer for Black Mirror: Bandersnatch below and let us know if you’ll be checking it out this weekend.