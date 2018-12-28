Iggy Azalea Backup Dancer Suffered Seizure, Rapper Continued Spittin’ Struggle Bars

Iggy Azalea wasn’t going to let a medical emergency stop her flow. While performing in Brazil, one of her backup dancers collapse—but the Australian rapper kept performing, starting another verse.

She did ask for a medic, though.

Reports TMZ:

The scary scene unfolded Thursday during Iggy’s performance at Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. You see a backup dancer collapse onstage and her body shaking uncontrollably. Iggy calls for a medic, then starts singing “Black Widow” before the music stops and an eerie silence falls over the stadium.

Medics actually drove an ambulance onstage to take the woman away. Then it was back to business for Iggy.

It sounds like the backup dancer will be okay … Iggy addressed the incident on social media, saying the lights and heat in the venue triggered the seizure, and the woman’s feeling much better now. Iggy says she kept singing because she thought the dancer just fell down or twisted an ankle.

Watch the scene unfold below.