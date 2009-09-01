Bobby Dash Speaks On Roc-A-Fella Split

Everybody has an opinion on the split of Roc-A-Rella Records and whether it was Jay-Z or Damon Dash’s fault. In an interview with Rugah TV, Bobby Dash spoke on the demise of Roc-A-Fella. Keeping it neutral and not taking his brother Damon’s side or Jay-Z’s, Bobby said:

“In ‘02, I started seeing funny moves and a lack of communication. Beginning ‘05, it was the demise and paperwork was made. It was an accumulation of things that went on and how people said Cam’ron did it. And not to sh&$ on nobody but you can’t get into Forbes Magazine with three ni**as eating off your plate. Only way you can get into Forbes Magazine and you getting bread is if that bread is not being cut up and you get all the money. If your company is making a lot of money, then you as an individual can’t get the accolades of Forbes Magazine. You can’t be like Puff if you gotta break your money up with this guy and that guy. Puff broke his money up with no one. Same with Master P when he was in there a lot. All his bread was his bread. So with Roc-A-Fella, Roc-A-Wear, this and that, that money was getting cut up. So in order to get it not cut, you gotta diversify. Nothing personal, sh%$ happens. The diversification came about and everybody had to do what they had to do to continue moving.”

Dash also says that Jigga over reacted to Cam’ron being named Vice President at Roc-A-Fella and that Roc-A-Fella was damn near over before Cam signed to the label. He added:

“ Within Motown, there were a number of Vice-Presidents. So for him to come in and be President of The Diplomats and be on Roc-A-Fella… if you’re at Roc-A-Fella and you’re the President of your own entity, then at the very least you’re a Vice-President in here. Which at the end of the day Beans would have been a Vice-President because he’s the President of State Property. Bleek would have been Vice-President because he’s President of Get Low. Everybody had their own lane to make their own statements but Cam was the only that was out there… As a man a lotta times you gotta take a step back and look at the situation for what it is. He’s the President of Dip which makes him an executive at Roc-A-Fella… because he’s in charge of that department. So the (reaction) was kind of gay because all you have to do is think for a second about how companies are ran…”

Bobby Dash also spoke on how most of the artists like Beans, Freeway, Kanye West and others followed Jay-Z and how most wound up being unsuccessful on the business aspect after Dame was erased from the picture.

“All the dudes that…went the other direction, and not to sh&$ on going the other direction but that’s not the direction that’s gonna be speaking up for you. The person that is gonna fight for you is over here. The one that always fought for you is on this side. And ya’ll went to the other side so if you’re expecting someone to fight for you, then you went to the wrong side because on that side it’s about business. It’s about make sure you take care of your business, make sure you get your businesses right and then you’ll be alright. But my brother was like babysitting and was like not only is this ya’ll business but this is my business and now I gotta make sure ya’ll carry my business and your business properly. Where on the other side, it was like. “Dawg, ya’ll do what ya’ll gotta do because I’m good.”

Check out the footage below as Bobby Dash continues to weigh in: