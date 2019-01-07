CLOSE
You Care: Eminem’s Daughter Rocks Bikini In IG Pic

Em's girl is keeping it classy.

Source: New York premiere of ‘Southpaw’ for THE WRAP at AMC Loews Lincoln Square – Arrivals Featuring: Eminem Where: New York, New York, United States When: 20 Jul 2015 Credit: Abel Fermin/WENN.com

Eminem’s daughter, Hailie Mathers, is now the ripe old age of 23. She set off 2019 by posting a photo of herself in a bikini on Instagram, naturally. 

Reports Page Six:

Eminem‘s 23-year-old daughter kicked off 2019 with a throwback photo of herself standing in an indoor pool in a teenie bikini, putting her toned abs on display. As for how she got those abs, Mathers gave followers a peek inside her intense workout regimen, which she documented on her Instagram stories.

Working with a personal trainer, Mathers pressed, planked, pulled and jumped for an intense workout fueled by Nicki Minaj’s music, including “Chun-Li,” “Good Form” and “Barbie Dreams.”

You care. In actuality, most of her posts are quite tame—not that there’s anything wrong with that.

Photos below.

my purse strap just had to play me like that

Photo: WENN.com

