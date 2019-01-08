Birdman Handrub: ‘Resident Evil 2’ “1-Shot” Demo Will Allow You To Play 30 Minutes of The Game

Resident Evil 2 easily one of 2019’s most anticipated video games with fans chomping at the bits to play the rebuilt survival horror classic. Well, Capcom is you giving you that chance with a demo arriving on PS4, Xbox One and Steam this month.

Oh, we are excited and shook at the same time.

Capcom announced its upcoming Resident Evil 2 “1 Shot” demo will arrive January 11 and will allow players to experience 30 minutes of in-game time of the reimagined nightmare. As reported on PlayStation’s blog players will be able to play as much as the like, but they better make the most of their time cause once the clock runs out the demo comes to an end.

So basically it’s like a time attack mode where players will have to make the most of the time given by picking and choosing their battles, conserving ammo and supplies in hopes they can make it to the end before time runs out. Sounds like the perfect placement holder till the game is officially released January 25. If you are eager to get your hands on this game like we are, you can pre-order the game now and receive an exclusive PS4 pre-order theme.

For those who pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition of the game, you will be rewarded with a DLC pack with extra costumes for Claire and Leon and a “Samurai Edge” handgun model, and “Original Ver.” Soundtrack swap. So get ready to enter the world of Survival Horror again this Friday.

Photo: Capcom