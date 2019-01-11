Okay, And?: R. Kelly Has Been Suffering Panic Attacks

R. Kelly has reportedly been suffering panic attacks since before and after the release of the Surviving R. Kelly documentary. Are we supposed to feel bad for the alleged sexual predator?

Reports TMZ:

Sources connected to the embattled singer tell us the panic attacks started in the days leading up to “Surviving R. Kelly” airing last week. The firestorm that erupted after it aired is affecting him, too, because we’re told they’ve continued … with one attack being so serious, he sought treatment at a hospital.

Our sources say, more often, he’s had doctors make house visits. We’re told the episodes are triggered by the overwhelming backlash Kelly’s getting from celebs and the general public. He’s shocked how the tables have turned … with most people now believing his accusers.

We’re told Kelly’s aware the pendulum isn’t swinging his way right now in the court of public opinion.

Excuse while we research where we can find the world’s tiniest violin…

The panic attacks didn’t stop R’uh, who vehemently denies all the claims made in Surviving R. Kelly, from having a birthday party at a club in Chicago, though.

—

Photo: WENN.com