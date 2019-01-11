Future Drops ‘The WIZRD’ Documentary [Video]

Future has a new album releasing next week. But first, today (Jan. 11) the Atlanta drops a documentary of the same name called The WIZRD.

The Marcus A. Clarke-directed film features talking heads like Andre 3000, Rico Wade, Metro Boomin, DJ Khaled and more. 3 Stacks’ commentary is particularly potent due to the Dungeon Family connection (Future is Wade’s cousin) and due to the fact getting any extended commentary from the OutKast rapper is a blessing.

Dedicated to his late engineer Seth Firkins, the doc covers the East Atlanta rapper’s rise to stardom, his creative process, fatherhood and more.

If you’re rocking with Apple Music, you can watch the full documentary right here.

—

Photo: WENN.com