Big Boi, Killer Mike And Pill Working On Album Together

Big Boi, Killer Mike & Pill Working On Joint Album

Writer, Maurice Garland got the early scoop hanging out in Stankonia Studios that Atlanta rappers, Big Boi, Killer Mike and Pill have already put in a month of work on a joint LP.

Big Boi is partly responsible for introducing Killer Mike to the game, he signed Mike to his Purple Ribbon imprint years ago but after a fallout, they went their separate ways.

The two ATLiens have resolved their issues since then and are working again.

Pill is the newest signee to Rick Ross’ Maybach Music Group, but he and Mike have worked together in the past.

The collaborative disc has no distribution home, title or known direction but Garland states, “None of these cats have gave me false info before so take this as the stone cold truth.”

Stay tuned.