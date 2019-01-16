R. Kelly Was So Big Mad At Dave Chappelle Piss On You Skit He Sent The Goons

Thanks to Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly docuseries, Dave Chappelle’s infamous video squarely aimed at mocking the R&B crooner has returned to the spotlight, and faced scrutiny. Neal Brennan, Chappelle’s longtime collaborator, was recently on The Breakfast Club defending the move and also detailed that the Pied Piper of Pee Pee wanted to actually fight the comedian.

Charlamagne Tha God asked Brennan about the Chappelle’s Show “Piss On You” video and Brennan explained they were trying to poke fun at R. Kelly and humiliate him, not normalize his behavior.

“I don’t think people understand what comedy is supposed to do,” said Brennan. “We will observe things, we’ll make fun of things. Did people want us to round up a posse and go arrest R. Kelly? Like, what were we supposed to do?”

He then added the tidbit that Kells sicced the goons on Dave Chappelle. However, Chappelle had his own goons to hold him down.

Said Brennan, “R. Kelly wanted to fight Dave. His goons stepped to Dave in Chicago and Dave’s goons intervened. The goons negotiated.”

Ultimately, Brennan insisted they weren’t trying to normalize R. Kelly’s alleged behavior.

“We also did a white supremacist sketch, I don’t think we normalized white supremacy,” said Brennan. “Our job is to poke fun at things. And even if it’s bleak, we still poke fun of it. We were trying to humiliate a guy who was known for peeing… It’s like insane.”

Watch the clip, and the full segment, below. Tell us what you think in the comments.

People were mad last week that we did an R. Kelly sketches 15 years ago. Here's me explaining comedy to them. pic.twitter.com/FQoxIALqkr — Neal Brennan (@nealbrennan) January 15, 2019

—

Photo; Getty