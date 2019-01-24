BlocBoy JB Suing ‘Fortnite’ Developers For Swiping The Shoot Dance

The highly addictive game Fortnite isn’t going to be on Soulja Boy’s next emulator oops we mean “console,” but it is being slapped with another lawsuit. Shoot dance creator and rapper BlocBoy JB is the latest to seek legal action against the game’s developers.

TMZ exclusively reports that BlocBoy JB will be joining Alfonso Ribiero, 2 Milly and Backpack Kid in seeking their coins for Fortnite ripping off the “Carlton” and “The Floss”. JB argues that Epic Games did not get permission to use the “Shoot” dance which is called the “Hype Dance” in the game.

Per TMZ:

According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, BlocBoy claims he’s the creator of the dance, and that Epic Games didn’t get permission to use it in Fortnite. Once again, he claims that while he hadn’t registered a copyright on the dance when Fortnite used it … he says he’s in the process of locking it down now.

He’s being repped by David L. Hecht and Sandy Lal.

Epic Games could avoid litigation altogether if they wanted to because they have the coins to do so. The studio banked $300 billion in profit in 2018 and should slide BlocBoy and everyone else that have pending lawsuits against them some money. It does look like for now that Epic is looking to battle this out in court, the company has a strong case, but we wish the guys good luck in each of their claims.

—

Photo: Prince Williams / Getty