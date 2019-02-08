Tisha Campbell-Martin Doesn’t Want Duane Martin To Have Custody Of Kids

Tisha Campbell-Martin is taking a new course in the divorce and custody proceedings regarding her estranged husband Duane Martin. In new court documents, the actress does not want Mr. Martin to have custody of their children.

The Blast reports:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Campbell-Martin filed a new declaration in the case saying she initially agreed to joint custody because “in the spirit of compromise and love for our sons, I conceded to joint custody rather than allow the Respondent to drag the children into a power struggle.”

But now Campbell-Martin says she does not believe Martin “should have joint custody at all.”

Campbell-Martin says she serves as the children’s primary caretaker. She claims Martin does nothing for the children, saying, “[Martin] has never shown an active interest unless it was for show or social media. When we were together, the Respondent stayed isolated in his room watching TV for hours, much of the time when the children were there. The Respondent leaves the parenting to his 77-year-old mother. The Respondent’s brother does the custody exchange, school drops, medical appointments, and the occasional trip to the park with the dogs.”

The pair is set to meet in court next week.

Photo: WENN