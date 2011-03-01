Chris Brown Paints Picture For New Girlfriend [Photos]

Chris Brown is showing off more than just a blonde hair-do, the Virginia R&B singer is debuting artwork he made for his new girlfriend.

The artist is said to be dating Karrueche “Kae” Tran and was spotted out publicly with the California woman early this year.

Now it seems that Breezy’s making his love for Kae known with a new painting he debuted to his followers on Twitter last night.

Speaking to the 1 million plus fans that follow him, Chris premiered the art saying,

“Breezyart: love vs. Falling in love !!!”





The painting shows a woman with her back turned, seemingly “Kae”, with the letter K surrounding he

Chris also posted more pictures of his new blonde hair over the weekend, check out more of Chris, Kae and his hair below.

