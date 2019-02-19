Fashion Icon Karl Lagerfeld Dead at 85

Karl Lagerfeld, Chanel artistic director and a fashion icon, has passed away. He was 85.

Reports the New York Times:

“More than anyone I know, he represents the soul of fashion: restless, forward-looking and voraciously attentive to our changing culture,” Anna Wintour, editor of American Vogue, said of Mr. Lagerfeld when presenting him with the Outstanding Achievement Award at the British Fashion Awards in 2015.

Creative director of Chanel since 1983 and Fendi since 1965, and founder of his own line, Mr. Lagerfeld was the definition of a fashion polyglot, able to speak the language of many different brands at the same time (not to mention many languages themselves: he read in English, French, German and Italian).

In his 80s, when most of his peers were retiring to their yachts or country estates, he was designing an average of 14 new collections a year ranging from couture to the high street, and not counting collaborations and special projects. His signature combinations of “high fashion and high camp” attracted Rihanna; Princess Caroline of Monaco; Christine Lagarde, managing director of the International Monetary Fund; and Julianne Moore.

The fashion world has been extending its condolences and honoring Lagerfeld ever since news of his passing.

He wasn't just the savior of Chanel. Karl Lagerfeld redefined fashion https://t.co/UWmtQj1BTo — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) February 19, 2019

Karl Lagerfeld didn’t breath oxygen. He breathed fashion. He had both an artistic and a business eye that defined what a modern fashion house should be. He lived one hundred lives and his creative brain was always looking at the future instead of looking at the past. pic.twitter.com/azeubrJeHq — Nina Garcia (@ninagarcia) February 19, 2019

—

Photo: WENN.com