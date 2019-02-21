CLOSE
#BRUHNews: Jussie Smollett Charged With Faking His Own Assault

Get your cancellation papers ready, if this is true...

ABC's 'Good Morning America' - 2019

Source: Stephen Green / Getty

Well, this is going to be awkward. Empire actor Jussie Smollett has been charged with faking his own assault by the Chicago PD.

On Wednesday night (Feb. 20), an Illinois jury found probable cause that he faked the alleged hate crime he was a victim of.

Bruh…

Reports the New York Times:

Law enforcement officials said a grand jury had heard evidence that Mr. Smollett falsely reported being attacked in a case that quickly drew national attention, and that local prosecutors had then charged him with a felony count of disorderly conduct.

Mr. Smollett, who is black and openly gay, had told the police that, while walking in downtown Chicago, he had been confronted by masked men who hurled homophobic and racial slurs at him, and announced it was “MAGA country,” a reference to President Trump’s campaign slogan.

Now, after the initial outpouring of support, Smollett has fueled the fire of MAGA cult members who think they were given a bum rap. And the jig was called out during of all months, Black History Month.

Unless Smollett can prove in court that he was indeed the victim of the heinous crime he described, he is getting canceled, expeditiously.

Now the question the world wants answers to is, why?

Photo: Getty

 

