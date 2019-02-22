Fabolous Takes Plea Deal, Avoids Jail Time By Taking Domestic Violence Prevention Classes

The domestic violence saga between Fabolous and his now-wife Emily B has reached a conclusion. The Brooklyn rapper has admitted to assaulting his wife and will cop to a plea deal to avoid jail time.

Bossip exclusively reports that the 41-year-old “Breathe” rapper as part of his plea deal won’t have to serve one day in jail but instead will be sentenced to “Pre-Trial Intervention” which will consist of a series of domestic violence prevention workshops that could last from six months to a few years. If he stays on the up and up he will have his charges thrown out.

Per Bossip:

“Fab, 41, who was born John Jackson, appeared in Bergen County Superior Court Jan. 28th with his lawyer Brian Neary to confirm the deal, but Neary asked for more time to iron out the details with the Prosecutor’s Office. Neary has said prosecutors offered a deal where Fab would plea to one count of felony brandishing and threatening a domestic violence victim with scissors, but it was not clear what Fab would plead to under the new plea.”

“However, a few provisions have been assured: in exchange for pleading guilty to a much lesser charge, Fabolous will not have to serve a day in jail and will be sentenced to “Pre-Trial Intervention” or PTI, which will be a series of domestic violence prevention workshops that will last from six months to a few years. If Fabolous keeps his nose clean, then he’ll have the charges expunged from his criminal record.”

Fab’s decision to take the deal is a switch from his original stance where he rejected a plea deal that would have put him in a program for first-time offenders. We are sure both him, and Emily B are just happy to put this incident behind them and move on in their lives.

The couple and their children have been spotted together at hearings, and he is on good terms with Emily B’s dad again. Tell us what you think of this development in the comments.

