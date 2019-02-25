Malik Yoba To Reprise His Role In ‘New York Undercover’ Reboot

90’s Hip-Hoppers were delighted to learn that the Hip-Hop themed cop show New York Undercover was going to get rebooted for the new generation and now we have even more reason to look forward it’s debut as an NYU OG will return with the show.

Deadline is reporting that 90’s heartthrob Malik Yoba will indeed be reprising his role as Detective J.C. Williams but this time around he’ll be overseeing the next generation of Hip-Hop cops instead of playing the streets as an undercover himself. We can’t state how excited we are with this latest development. No word yet on whether or not his partner in crime Detective Eddie Torres (Michael DeLorenzo) will be asked to join the reboot but we feel like he can use that mainstream exposure these days.

Malik Yoba meanwhile has kept his name buzzing as he’s been making the sitcom rounds with roles in Empire, The Last O.G., God Friended Me, and Designated Survivor.

So how y’all feeling about Malik Yoba returning to New York Undercover? Let us know in the comments below.

Photo: Getty