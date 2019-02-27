Former NBA Star Kenny Anderson Suffered A Stroke

It’s a sad day for the sports world as it’s being reported that former NBA All-Star Kenny Anderson has suffered a stroke.

According to NBA.com the former point guard had just finished his first season coaching in the NAIA program Fisk University in Nashville before going through this horrible situation. His wife Natasha Anderson released a statement thanking everyone for the love and prayers offered from people who heard of the news.

A statement from Kenny Anderson's wife, Natasha Anderson: "We would like to thank everyone for reaching out on behalf of Kenny. Our family is extremely grateful for all the prayers and love that we have received.” Anderson, a legendary NYC guard, suffered a stroke on Saturday: pic.twitter.com/SxjneI82Sz — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) February 26, 2019

Older NBA fans remember Kenny Anderson as the former number 2 overall pick of the 1991 NBA draft out of Georgia Tech before becoming an All-Star in 1994. He went on to play for a number of teams before retiring in 2005.

Prayers up for Kenny Anderson and the Anderson family.

Photo: Getty