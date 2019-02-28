‘Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’ Star Moniece Slaughter Hit With Restraining Order

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Moniece Slaughter found herself on the wrong end of a restraining order after getting into some beef with her roommate. Among other details, Slaughter allegedly threatened the man’s dog and she must stay away from the roommate and the pet.

The Blast reports:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the reality star’s roommate, Sterling Coleman, accused Slaughter of kicking him and trying to lock him out of their home. He wrote, “she has kicked me. She keeps on coming into my room and taking my things as such as my rug, toothbrush, and even my bath towel.”

He claimed to have filmed Slaughter kicking him earlier this month.

In his filing, Coleman said Slaughter recently told him that she gave his dog something and, “I should watch him.”

Coleman requested a distance of 150 yards in the order but the judge only granted two as they live in the same home. Slaughter also filed a restraining order against Coleman earlier this month. They will face off in court at a future date.

