Ava DuVernay’s Netflix Central Park Five Series Gets Debut Date

The Netflix series centered on the lives of the Central Park Five helmed by director Ava Duvernay now has a debut date. Along with the announcement of the debut, the series also has a trailer and new name.

Deadline reports:

The four-part series formerly known as Central Park Five will be called When They See Us and will be going global on the streamer on May 31, the Oscar-nominated director revealed this morning.

“In 1989, five black and brown teen boys were wrongly accused of a crime they did not commit and branded The Central Park Five, a moniker that has followed them since that time. In 2019, our series gives the five men a platform to finally raise their voices and tell their full stories,” said DuVernay today on the name change.

“In doing so, Korey, Antron, Raymond, Kevin and Yusef also tell the story of many young people of color unjustly ensnared in the criminal justice system,” the 13th and A Wrinkle In Time helmer added. “We wanted to reflect this perspective in our title, embracing the humanity of the men and not their politicized moniker.”

Watch the trailer for When They See Us below.

Not thugs. Not wilding. Not criminals. Not even the Central Park Five. They are Korey, Antron, Raymond, Yusef, Kevin. They are millions of young people of color who are blamed, judged and accused on sight. May 31. A film in four parts about who they really are. WHEN THEY SEE US. pic.twitter.com/QQBVqo4TYM — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 1, 2019

—

Photo: Getty