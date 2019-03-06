Bench Warrant Issued For Blac Chyna’s Baby Daddy, Kylie’s Ex

Tyga continues to excel at the struggle of his own manufacture. A bench warrant has been issued for the rapper’s arrest after his failure to appear in court.

It didn’t even have to do with not paying a car lease.

Reports TMZ:

According to new legal docs … a bench warrant was issued for the rapper’s arrest because he has yet to fork over the money he owes to a concertgoer who got injured at one of his shows more than 6 years ago, and missed a hearing to deal with it.

Tyga was allegedly served properly for an order to appear but didn’t do it, so the judge wants him picked up and set his bail at $250k.

The warrant stems from his music company being sued years ago by Shyanne Riekena, who won judgment against it for injuries sustained when a light stand came crashing down on her, leaving a 4-inch gash on the top of her head.

Ms. Riekena won a $235,000 judgment which has soon ballooned to $250,000 due to interest.

Mind you, this will all go away, if Tyga pays up.

