Sky’s Baby Daddy Pops Up, Dutchess Is Back, Ted Still Aint Sh*t & More Craziness In ‘Black Ink Crew’ Season 7 Trailer

With another season of Black Ink Crew Chicago coming to a close its time to head back to New York where the ratchetness originated, and it looks like the drama will be on another level for season 7 of Black Ink Crew.

Safe to assume there won’t be many tattoos done this season.

Ceaser’s quest to build an empire of dysfunctional tattoo shops continues and as expected the drama will follow him on his mission. Season 7 picks right up where the last one left off with Sky celebrating the opening of her new boutique in Los Angeles and becoming HR manager of Black Ink. Her joy is quickly sucked out of her body when Des’ father pops up asking to see his son. Of course, Sky isn’t with it, and things go sour really quickly between the two.

Alex and Donna are still not feeling Ceaser after last seasons dust-up where we witnessed him get jumped by his former crew. Alex is not rocking with his former boss anymore because he apparently suffered a severe back injury that prevents him from tattooing. As a result, it appears Alex is out for revenge, and the shop apparently gets shot up, and someone looks to have gotten hurt.

Teddy who seemed to be madly in love with Tatiana last season is back to his old ways when a new curvy and highly attractive tattoo artist named Crystal enters the picture. Ted and Tati’s relationship seems to be in trouble after he was caught having dinner with the new hire.

Last but not least Ceaser will be engaging with old foes once again, his ex-fiancée Dutchess is back, and she is still in love with him. Puma, his former best friend, now his enemy, is back and the tattoo shop mogul is not too happy to see him back in the picture.

Season 7 of Black Ink Crew looks like it’s taking the mess to another level, and you can peep the explosive super trailer below.

Photo: VH1 / Black Ink Crew