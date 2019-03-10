French “Fans” Turn On Nicki Minaj After Canceled Show, Some Chant “Cardi B!” [Video]

Some French “fans” of Nicki Minaj turned on the Queens rapper, and went full petty. After the YMCMB Barbie was forced to cancel a show in Bordeaux due to “technical difficulties,” some attendees already in the venue began chanting “Cardi B!,” allegedly.

Reports TMZ:

First off, Nicki couldn’t have been more polite and chill in the way she broke the news to her fans in Bordeaux that Saturday night’s concert had to be canceled at the last minute. She says the venue didn’t have enough electricity to pull off the show. The same thing happened at another European gig, but Nicki said she planned to make up both gigs.

And, yet … you’ve gotta see how some fans inside the arena reacted to the news — suddenly bursting into a chant of “Cardi B, Cardi B, Cardi B!!!”

Another flop in the basket . Nicki Minaj cancels yet another show probably embarrassed by upcoming videos of the stadium being empty & on top of that your “fans” leave screaming cardi’s name throw the WHOLE tour away 😹⚰️#NickiWRLDTour hang it up sweetie pic.twitter.com/gslHQRxzsC — DANGEROUS ARIANA ⚫️ (fan account) (@MessyAG1_) March 9, 2019

How do you let all those people in the spot knowing the Nicki show ain’t going to happen, though? Did they not test out the lights prior? According to Minaj, she was informed they didn’t have sufficient power to pull off the show only 3 hours before.

Reportedly, fans that gathered outside of Minaj’s hotel were more supportive.