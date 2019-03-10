YBN Almighty Jay Caught The Fade, Robbed By NYC Goons

Who says you can’t put feet to ass in tight jeans? Just ask YBN Almighty Jay how accurate that assumption is.

Just a few days after surrendering to police over a felony car theft accusation, TMZ is reporting that YBN Almighty Jay caught a universal beatdown in New York City just hours after he and his crew got into a scuffle with Lil Tjay.

In the videos below you can see YBN squaring up with LIL Tjay’s peoples in the afternoon outside of a Saks store in Manhattan before getting all kinds of hands and feet put on him later that night. The video circulating around social media shows YBN Almighty Jay already on the floor getting stomped out before making a run for it. In the next shot we see Blac Chyna’s ex getting mobbed by the same crew while they go through the pockets of his pants which at this point hang off his bare ass before he finally breaks free and makes a run for it.

No arrests have been made in connection with the jux.

Check out the videos below and try not to mock him on social media.