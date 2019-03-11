Airlines & Multiple Countries Grounding Boeing 737 Max-8 Planes After Fatal Ethiopian Crash

Following the aftermath of the deadly Ethiopian Airlines crash that took the lives of all 157 passengers on board, multiple airlines and countries have decided to ground the plane involved, the Boeing 737 Max-8.

As of now, Ethiopia Airlines, Cayman Airways, along with China, Morroco, Mongolia, and Indonesia have made the decision to ground the plane until further notice, and they have a good reason to be concerned. The crash of Ethiopian Airlines flight 302 is the second deadly crash involving the Boeing 737 Max-8 plane in the past five months.

Last year in October a Lion Air flight involving the same plane crashed in the same fashion off the coast of Indonesia killing all 189 people on board.

Both planes in those separate deadly incidents reportedly experienced the same problem where automated systems believed the plane’s nose was too high. As a response to that indicator, the plane’s automation features rectify the issue by pushing the aircraft’s nose down in order to keep it from it stalling despite that not being the case as there was no real danger. The pilots should be able to manually correct the issue by overriding the computer but reportedly were unable to do so.

No U.S. based airline companies have made the decision to ground the planes, in a Tweet responding to a customer’s concerns about an upcoming flight confirmed they will not be grounding the 31 Boeing 737 Max-8 aircraft in its fleet.

Hey there. Southwest operates a fleet of 31 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft we remain confident in the safety and airworthiness of our fleet of more than 750 Boeing aircraft. However, I could look into that particular flight for you if you could DM the confirmation number. -Taylour — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) March 11, 2019

In an emailed statement, a spokesperson from American Airlines replied to Gizmodo, telling the online publication it has “full confidence in the aircraft and our crew members,” and “at this time there are no facts on the cause of the accident other than news reports.”

The investigation is still underway the black boxes from the wreckage have been recovered but are damaged according to a Reuters report. We just hope the families of those who perished in the crash get the answers they desperately deserve and that Boeing gets to the bottom of this swiftly. The company’s stock is already is already taking a hit with shares already down over 10 percent.

Photo: GREG BAKER / Getty