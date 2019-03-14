Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins Reportedly Paid $1 Million To Play ‘Apex Legends’

Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins is out here collecting more coins than Mario. It is being reported the ridiculously popular Twitch streamer was paid $1 million to play EA’s new battle royale game Apex Legends.

Who said playing video games doesn’t pay the bills?

It was widely known that the EA enlisted the help of the video game streaming community to help get the word out about Apex Legends, but people still wondered exactly how much did the studio pay these individuals? A new Reuters report is claiming that EA backed up the Brinks truck for Ninja giving the Fortnite legend a $1 million to play and Tweet about the game on February 5th oh and reportedly he wasn’t obligated to for a long time either.

While this seems a bit extreme to help promote a game an EA spokesperson told Kotaku that any gameplay after “midday” was “completely organic” if they kept playing the game. The amount of money he pulled in reportedly to play Apex is significantly higher than what he usually pulls in. Ninja revealed to CNN that he was pulling in $500,000 and hinting at bringing even more than that on a “good day.” Keep in mind that is split between his Twitch, YouTube streams, and sponsorships.

There is no word on how much the other streamers were paid, but it would seem that EA’s efforts paid off as Apex broke Fortnite’s record for reaching 10 million players in 72 hours of its release. While this practice might is a tad bit shady, don’t be shocked if other game studios looking to get the word out about its game will go the same route and rely on streamers cause clearly it works.

Photo: Robert Reiners / Getty