Meek Mill Honored By Philadelphia With His Own Weekend

Meek Mill has always shown Philadelphia nothing but love and now his hometown is keeping that same energy by giving him his own weekend. Lit!

Meek Mill Weekend kicks off today, according to TMZ, who reported earlier that City Council President Darrell L. Clarke would be making the official announcement at a meeting this morning.

“Not only will Meek Mill Weekend be confirmed on a city level, but Pennsylvania State Senator Sharif Street will step right up after him to announce the proclamation on a statewide level,” TMZ states, adding “The official ‘holiday weekend’ runs from Thursday to Saturday. The timing isn’t random — Meek’s back in town for the next couple days as his Motivation Tour rolls through Philadelphia.”

“The reason is pretty much the same one Houston tapped when giving Meek his own day in their city, contributions to music and art, as well as his philanthropic efforts to change the criminal justice system,” TMZ continued.

During the announcement, Meek credited his son as a reason he’s been trying so hard to make an impact on the criminal justice system.

“Dressed in a grey sweatsuit designed by North Philly-based fashion brand Milano di Rouge, Mill thanked his family and numerous city officials including State Sen. Sharif Street,” Philly.com reports. “He said his son Papi, who stood quietly at his side, is one of the main reasons for his philanthropy and recent focus on criminal justice.”

Obviously Meek is really excited, as he also hit Instagram to say “thank you” for the honor. “Philly gave me a Meek weekend!!!!! Thank you to my city! 🏆🏆🏆🏆,” he wrote. Check out a photo up top.

Photo: Getty, Instagram