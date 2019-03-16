T-Pain ft. Flipp Dinero “All I Want,” Teyana Taylor “Issues/Hold On” & More | Daily Visuals 3.15.19

T-Pain might not be rocking his signature top hats anymore but whenever he drops something new you gots to pay attention to the Godfather of Auto-Tune.

A few weeks after dropping his last album 1UP, Teddy P. drops some visuals for his Flipp Dinero assisted “All I Want” where his office party goes from 0 to 100 real quick.

Teyana Taylor meanwhile gets retro with it and for her clip to “Issues/Hold On” takes it back to era in which afros reigned supreme, vinyl records caught the soul engulfed in the studio, and pimps and perms went together like peanut and butter. Iman Shumpert was cool with A$AP Rocky putting his grill all over TT’s physical in this joint?!

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Cuban Doll, Iggy Azalea, and more.

T-PAIN FT. FLIPP DINERO – “ALL I WANT”

TEYANA TAYLOR – “ISSUES/HOLD ON”

CUBAN DOLL – “PU**Y WORTH”

IGGY AZALEA – “SALLY WALKER”

HIGHER BROTHERS – “FLEXING SO HARD”

SJY GLIZZY – “VOLCANO”

SAUCE WALKA – “WATERFALL DRIP”

BLAKE – “HOT SAUCE”

070 PHI – “OFF THE PORCH”