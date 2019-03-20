Blueface “Bleed It,” Gunna “Richard Millie Plain” & More | Daily Visuals 3.20.19

Blueface has been riding quite the blue wave thanks to his breakthrough hit “Thotiana” and it’s remix featuring Cardi B, but now the Ca$h Money rapper is looking to build a new buzz with a new joint.

Coming through with some new visuals for “Bleed It,” the Los Angelite becomes the first rapper to use a mop while thugging in the streets for his music video. Was that mop a part of the budget or did he borrow it from one of his peoples? Just curious.

Gunna meanwhile goes the traditional rap music video route and hits up the club to flash all kinds of jewelry with the help of green laser beams in his clip for “Richard Millie Plain.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Audio Push featuring Nick Grant, Post Malone, and more.

BLUEFACE – “BLEED IT”

GUNNA – “RICHARD MILLIE PLAIN”

AUDIO PUSH FT. NICK GRANT – “KEEP UP”

POST MALONE – “WOW.”

CAN’T.LIVE.WITHOUT – “HEADACHES”

YFN LUCCI – “OCT. 24”

VANJESS – “HONEYWHEAT”