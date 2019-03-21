Wendy Williams Staying In Sober Home Because Of Husband?: Report

Wendy Williams is in a vulnerable position right now. The daytime TV host and former radio shock jock revealed she’s staying in a sober house, and word is it’s because of her husband who is often accused of infidelity and alleged physical abuse.

According to Page Six, a source from the set of The Wendy Williams Show is pinning the blame on Willams’ husband Kevin Hunter.

Says the source, “No one thinks it’s the right place for Wendy. She seems so frail and vulnerable. It’s frightening just how completely under Kevin’s control Wendy is . . . But she won’t hear a word against him. Those close to her are terrified something awful is going to happen. She comes to the set looking terrible.”

Williams recently told her audience that after she tapes she is taken back to a sober house with “smelly boys” (who have become her family) where it’s lights out at 10pm. She also said she used to abuse cocaine and never really addressed the habit via rehab.

Also recently, Charlamagne Tha God, who used to work with Williams, addressed the situation on The Breakfast Club.

“Wendy Williams needs rehab from her husband, Kevin Hunter,” he said. “This is yet another lie, another half-truth, whatever you want to call it, that is deflecting from the actual issue, which is the alleged abuse and infidelity from her husband. There’s a difference between being real and being exposed. Wendy only came out with that yesterday because The Daily Mail article came out yesterday saying she was in rehab for pills and alcohol because of her husband Kevin Hunter’s alleged physical abuse and infidelity.”

Well damn.

Prayers up to Wendy Williams.

