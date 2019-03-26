You Care: Rob Karadashian & Blac Chyna Split Custody, Won’t Be Paying Child Support

Rob Kardashian seems to have hit a lick and won’t have to be paying the finesse Queen Blac Chyna a dime in child support. The two essentially are splitting custody of their daughter Dream, with both parents being responsible for her expenses whenever she’s in their custody.

Reports TMZ:

Sources close to the former couple tell TMZ the two have hammered out a final custody agreement for their 2-year-old daughter, Dream. We’re told Rob and Chyna will split custody 50/50 … though Rob will likely have his daughter more of the time.

What’s really incredible … Rob was paying Chyna $20K per month in support and now he’ll pay nothing. Our sources tell us the agreement states each parent will only pay for Dream’s needs when she’s with them … and things like medical expenses and school will be split down the middle.

Sources familiar with the negotiations tell us on the day the final agreement was reached — Chyna arrived several hours late and dressed to the nines — in a look that was complete with pointy translucent fake green nails.

After the meeting wrapped, Chyna allegedly suggested to Rob the two should go out and grab margaritas … an offer he immediately declined.

Sounds like Rob isn’t trying to fall for the jig ever again.

Now both of you, go raise your kid.