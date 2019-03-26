J. Cole’s Manager Shoots Down Rumor Rapper Caught The Fade In Africa

Last night a video of J. Cole getting jumped while in Africa began circulating the web and while it looked like Cole ended up taking a big L back to his hotel room with him, it turns out he didn’t. How you ask? Well, he wasn’t the man in the video. At least that’s what his manager Ibrahim H. is claiming.

After the video caught fire and burned through social media pages, Ibrahim took to Twitter to officially state “that’s not Cole” and was questioning whether the notion about Cole catching a beatdown was supposed to be a joke altogether.

Huh?? 😂 bro that’s not Cole. I’m assuming the original post was suppose to be a joke. — Ibrahim H. (@KingOfQueenz) March 25, 2019

He then admitted that he too almost thought it was his rap star client but again stated it was just a lookalike.

Man y’all gotta stop hitting my mentions about this video of that Cole look alike getting punched 😂. I cant front though I had to do a double take too when I first saw it 😂 😂😂 nigga Cole stay with look a likes all across the world. — Ibrahim H. (@KingOfQueenz) March 25, 2019

Well, we have to admit we kinda thought that was J. Cole too and he was even wearing the same kind of gear he got clowned for in that GQ spread. But we’re glad to learn that it was just some random dude who looked like your favorite rapper that went double platinum without any features. Check out the video below for yourself and let us know if you thought this was J. Cole when you first peeped it.

Photo: Getty