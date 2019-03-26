CLOSE
J. Cole’s Manager Shoots Down Rumor Rapper Caught The Fade In Africa

That really did look like J. Cole, but if his manager says it wasn't him then it wasn't him...

Celebrities Attend The 68th NBA All-Star Game - Inside

Source: Jeff Hahne / Getty

Last night a video of J. Cole getting jumped while in Africa began circulating the web and while it looked like Cole ended up taking a big L back to his hotel room with him, it turns out he didn’t. How you ask? Well, he wasn’t the man in the video. At least that’s what his manager Ibrahim H. is claiming.

After the video caught fire and burned through social media pages, Ibrahim took to Twitter to officially state “that’s not Cole” and was questioning whether the notion about Cole catching a beatdown was supposed to be a joke altogether.

He then admitted that he too almost thought it was his rap star client but again stated it was just a lookalike.

Well, we have to admit we kinda thought that was J. Cole too and he was even wearing the same kind of gear he got clowned for in that GQ spread. But we’re glad to learn that it was just some random dude who looked like your favorite rapper that went double platinum without any features. Check out the video below for yourself and let us know if you thought this was J. Cole when you first peeped it.

Photo: Getty

J. Cole

