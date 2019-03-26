21 Savage Schools The Atlanta Youth In Money Management [Video]

21 Savage is implementing phase two of his Financial Literacy Bank Account campaign. The rapper stopped by Camp Jewel House Academy with Georgia Congressman Hank Johnson to teach the stem school’s fourth graders a thing or two.

Savage campaigned against gun violence and versed the kids in music industry career opportunities. He also emphasized the importance in knowing how to manage your funds, as well as pledged $100 to each student who came through and opened a bank account.

“For most kids, the focus is on earning money—and while that is important, to really get ahead you need to know how to manage your money, not just make it,” 21 said of his campaign, according to Complex.

“Last year, I had the privilege of participating in one of 21 Savage’s philanthropic enterprises,” Congressman Johnson added, according to the site. “His events draw thousands of young people eager to hear his message. He’s very beloved by the people of Atlanta and the people of our community. 21 Savage is a young man who has found success, but he never forgot the community where he grew up.”

Check out a clip of 21 schooling the kids below.

Photo: Getty