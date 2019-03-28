Towanda Braxton Slapped With $74K Lien Over Eviction Lawsuit

Towanda Braxton, the sister of Toni Braxton, is facing a $74,000 tax lien after failing to pay a judgment in an eviction case. The Braxton Family Values star could also lose wages and other assets as well.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Braxton was just hit with a lien for an unpaid judgment of $74,168.

The judgment stems from a 2018 eviction lawsuit against the sister of Toni and Tamar Braxton by a man named Michael Wagoner over a Georgia home he owns.

Wagoner filed the recent court documents in an attempt to start the collection process on his money, which may include seizing her property and assets to pay off the debt. He also recently filed a garnishment lawsuit against Towanda in an attempt to seize cash from her bank accounts.

Braxton’s money isn’t too funny after the outlet added she just spent $400,000 on a Georgia home. She and her sister’s WE Tv series is said to be on hiatus after six seasons due to contract negotiations on the back end.

