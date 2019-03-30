Nicki Minaj Sued For $40K By Stylist Over Unpaid Work

Nicki Minaj is facing a $40,000 lawsuit after a stylist claims she’s gone unpaid for services. Cristina Acevedo claims she worked for the Queens rapper in 2017 for nearly a month during a national tour stint.

The Blast reports:

According to documents obtained by The Blast, Cristina Acevedo claims she was hired to as a stylist for Minaj in 2017 at the rate of $1,500 per day.

Acevedo, who said she’d be a perfect fit for Minaj because of their love of “colorful wigs” and “flamboyant outfits,” claimed she tirelessly worked over 10 hours per day for the “Bang Bang” rapper over the course of 24 days while traveling around the United States.

Acevedo says at the end of the trip, Minaj refused to “pay even one penny” for the work. The stylist claims she had to hunt the star down for payment, and eventually received an email from Minaj that read, “No one is paying you 36 thousand dollars,” adding, “Send an email with some sense or don’t send any others. This isn’t your get rich quick scheme.” Minaj allegedly added a, “girl, goodbye” at the end for good measure.

Acevdeo says she’s owed $43,200 along with damages. It isn’t known yet if Minaj has responded to the suit via her legal representation.

