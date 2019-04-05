CLOSE
HomeNews

City Of Chicago To Sue Jussie Smollett Over Allegedly Faked Attack

The city is suing for $130,00 but can ask for up to three times that amount.

Leave a comment
Choir Boy Opening Night - Arrivals.

Source: Joseph Marzullo/WENN.com / WENN

Jussie Smollett may have cleared one legal hurdle in his alleged faked attack ordeal in Chicago, but the city has other plans. Reports are coming forth that city officials are preparing to sue the Empire actor for the cost of investigating the attack.

TMZ reports:

As we reported, the City of Chicago fired off a letter to Jussie’s people, demanding $130,000 for the cost of investigating the case. Jussie’s people told the City to go pound sand.

The City had to wait 7 days before filing a civil lawsuit against the actor. Well the 7 days has now passed, and the City has made its intentions clear — they are going forward with the lawsuit.

A spokesman for the City says, “Mr. Smollett has refused to reimburse the City of Chicago for the cost of police overtime spent investigating his false police report on January 29, 2019. The Law Department is now drafting a civil complaint that will be filed in the Circuit Court of Cook County. Once it is filed, the Law Department will send a courtesy copy of the complaint to Mr. Smollett’s L.A. based legal team.”

The outlet adds that the city can ask for as much as $390,000, which isn’t light at all. Smollett will also have to face trial in the matter as well.

There hasn’t been a response from the actor’s legal team as of yet.

Photo: WENN

chicago , Jussie Smollett , lawsuit , newsletter

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
27th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party Celebrating EJAF And The 91st Academy Awards - Arrivals
New Ron Artest Documentary Explores Mental Health
04.05.19
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close