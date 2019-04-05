City Of Chicago To Sue Jussie Smollett Over Allegedly Faked Attack

Jussie Smollett may have cleared one legal hurdle in his alleged faked attack ordeal in Chicago, but the city has other plans. Reports are coming forth that city officials are preparing to sue the Empire actor for the cost of investigating the attack.

As we reported, the City of Chicago fired off a letter to Jussie’s people, demanding $130,000 for the cost of investigating the case. Jussie’s people told the City to go pound sand.

The City had to wait 7 days before filing a civil lawsuit against the actor. Well the 7 days has now passed, and the City has made its intentions clear — they are going forward with the lawsuit.

A spokesman for the City says, “Mr. Smollett has refused to reimburse the City of Chicago for the cost of police overtime spent investigating his false police report on January 29, 2019. The Law Department is now drafting a civil complaint that will be filed in the Circuit Court of Cook County. Once it is filed, the Law Department will send a courtesy copy of the complaint to Mr. Smollett’s L.A. based legal team.”

The outlet adds that the city can ask for as much as $390,000, which isn’t light at all. Smollett will also have to face trial in the matter as well.

There hasn’t been a response from the actor’s legal team as of yet.

