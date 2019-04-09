Keep Streaming: Nipsey Hussle’s Discography Takes Over Billboard 200 Chart

As the nation continues to mourn Nipsey Hussle, the late legend’s only studio album has reportedly re-entered the Billboard 200 chart at the no. 2 spot.

“Victory Lap has reached a new chart peak, having made it to number four on its initial release in March 2018,” BBC reports. “The album racked up 66,000 equivalent album sales last week. That was bettered only by 17-year-old Billie Eilish, whose debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? went straight in at number one.”

In addition to Victory Lap taking the no. 2 spot, the site reports four of the Hussle’s mixtapes (The Marathon, Crenshaw, Mailbox Money and Slauson Boy 2) have made their debut on the Billboard 200 following his untimely death.

As we all know, Nipsey Hussle’s life ended suddenly on March 31, after he was shot down in front of his own clothing store. Police have the suspected gunman, Eric Holder, in custody and we will continue to report any updates that emerge.

—

Photo: Radio One