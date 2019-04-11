Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West Handling Bipolar Diagnosis Without Medication

All we really want is for Kanye West to take care of himself. That said, Kim Kardashian recently relayed that the “Jesus Walks” rapper has embraced his Bipolar Disorder diagnosis.

Last year, Yeezy revealed that he was bipolar. However, during his infamous trip to the White House, he noted that he basically didn’t agree with his doctors and on multiple occasions said he was not taking his medication. While kicking it with Trump, West said his issue was sleep deprivation.

No one with any sense believed this, and in a recent interview with Vogue, the same one where she says she’s going to be a lawyer, Kim Kardashian says her husband is dealing with his mental illness in a very Yeezy way.

“I think we’re in a pretty good place with it now,” Kardashian told Vogue. “It is an emotional process, for sure. Right now everything is really calm. But we can definitely feel episodes coming, and we know how to handle them.”

However, she did admit that West is not medicating his condition because he feels the drugs undermine his creativity.

“For him, being on medication is not really an option, because it just changes who he is. Traveling a lot does set it off, so he doesn’t travel as much as he used to,” she said. “But honestly, I never want to speak for him, because I am not in his mind. But I think some of the hurtful things that I read online … What is she doing? She’s not stopping him. … Like it’s my fault if he does or says something that they don’t agree with? That’s my husband. I share every opinion that I have and let him know when I think something’s wrong.”

She added, “Or if it comes to him being in the middle of a bipolar episode, I’ll do everything to be supportive and help to calm the situation.”

Good on you. But hopefully, they’re at least consulting doctors because there’s a unique difference between bipolar disorder, and for example, dealing with a common cold.

—

Photo: Getty