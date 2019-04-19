Nike Concept Stores Opens At Nordstrom NYC Location [Photos]

Another retail chain is recognizing the power of lifestyle and culture. Nordstrom has opened up a Nike concept in New York City.

As spotted on Freshness Magazine, the luxury department brand has launched the Nordstrom x Nike store at their midtown Manhattan location. NxN is slotted to sell limited edition sneakers and gear for their male patrons at their Nordstrom Men’s Store.

Olivia Kim, Vice President of Creative Projects, detailed the need to further align with consumers who think with their feet first.

“Nike sneakers are a wardrobe essential for most of the men I know, regardless of their age, occupation or style. We are excited to present Nike through an elevated fashion lens and New York is the best place to launch this concept” she explained. “This is not another fitness-only shop, or straight sneaker destination. We hope that this is a place where men come to discover unexpected product, find inspiration and take their personal style to the next level.”

Within the last few years, Nordstrom has curated “Pop Ins”, their version of pop up shops, to serve as platforms to launch special collaborations. In October, Slick Rick starred in the Nordstrom x MCM capsule collection.

NxN opened Friday, April 19. You can find it at 235 W 57th Street New York, NY 10019. Hit the flip for the images.

—

Photo: Nordstrom

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »