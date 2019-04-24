Beyoncé Dad Developing Destiny’s Child Musical

Beyoncé’s daddy knows how to finesse a check. Reportedly, Mathew Knowles is developing a musical based on the story of Destiny’s Child.

“I want to pull back the curtain,” Knowles said in a statement , as reported by Deadline. “I feel it’s time to give the world an opportunity to hear, see and feel the victories and failures that I’ve had as a husband, father and manager who risked everything in pursuit of fulfilling dreams – those of mine and others.”

Per Knowles, the production will be titled Survivor: The Destiny’s Child Musical. He also plans for the musical to premiere in Houston in 2020 before going on to Broadway and London’s West End, and a world tour.

Knowles plans to bring his “vision to life” with writer, producer, and director Je’Caryous Johnson.

Added Johnson, “I am ecstatic to be working with Mr. Knowles on the development of Survivor: The Destiny’s Child Musical,” says Johnson. “It is a unique and inspiring story that will fearlessly tackle hard truths, while bringing both vindication and healing to all who lived it. It’s fair, it’s real and it’s an absolute honor to know that Mr. Knowles trusts me to pen and produce such an iconic piece of American history.”

For now, don’t expect Beyoncé to be involved since she hasn’t worked with her father in years.

—

Photo: Getty